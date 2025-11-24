Subscriber login Close [x]
Golden Vines Report delivers predictions for 2026

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  24 November, 2025

The release of The 2025 Golden Vines Report today (24 November) has flagged a modestly optimistic outlook for both Fine Wine and Rare Spirits through the coming year.

The report found that for The Fine Wine Segment, 46% of respondents delivered a ‘bullish forecast’ for fine wine performance globally in 2026, being Positive or Very Positive, with 39% being Negative or Very Negative about the prospects, and 15% remaining Neutral.

However, the Report also noted that the latter two figures were higher than last year, down to ‘continued geopolitical and macroeconomic instability’.

Meanwhile, for the Rare Spirits Segment, some 49% recorded a Positive or Very Positive sentiment, though with 25% remaining Neutral and 29% suggesting that the market would be Negative or Very Negative.

Drilling down into greater detail, the headline find for Fine Wine was that the trend to ‘drink less but better’ would continue, down to health considerations, economic uncertainty and changing lifestyles, with younger people, especially, driving this shift.

Sustainability and climate action were identified as important ongoing trends, as was the possibility of further price correction and industry consolidation, with the prediction of a possible further 30% price drop for big hitters Bordeaux and Burgundy in the secondary market.

Tariffs, geopolitics and global economic uncertainty were also mentioned by 90% of respondents as ongoing disruptors to the market.

In terms of the performance of specific regions, Piedmont (pictured) was tipped to surpass Champagne in 2026 for what the Report described as ‘upside potential’, with Champagne and Burgundy coming next, followed by the likes of Tuscany, Australia and California.

Dipping below California was Bordeaux, of which only 6% of respondents predicted a ‘solid performance’ in 2026.

With regard to Rare Spirits, the trend to premiumisation was predicted to continue, with rare, small batch, ultra-premium bottlings, plus a focus on terroir, to the fore, with limited editions and collectable bottles set to drive investment.

Similarly, moderated consumption, driven by health and wealth factors, was also predicted to shape these categories of spirits.

Innovation was predicted to continue apace, with agave-tequila, mezcal, sotol, Japanese whisky, rum, vermouth, and non-traditional spirits singled out as growth areas, with spirits being driven by innovative product finishes, such as barrel finishes, botanicals, and flavour-led experimentation.

Greater direct-to-consumer sales, said the Report, would continue to grow, backed by online sales, with blockchain authentication and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) helping provide authentication of provenance.

The Report also flagged potential further price correction at the upper end of the spirits market, with geopolitical events again being partially responsible.

The document, formerly known as The Gérard Basset Global Fine Wine Report in memory of Gérard Basset OBE MW MS, drew its conclusions from the newly created The 2025 Golden Vines Academy, a body of 830 wine and spirit professionals who take part in the Golden Vines Report Survey. These same drinks professionals also judged The 2025 Golden Vines Awards.

Both The 2025 Golden Vines Report and the results of The 2025 Golden Vines Awards can be found on the Liquid Icons website here.



