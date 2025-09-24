Charles Taverner to head up Champagnes & Châteaux UK

By Andrew Catchpole

Premium wine distributor Champagnes & Châteaux UK has announced that Charles Taverner is to take up the reins as MD from 1 October.

Taverner (pictured), who previously+

spent 21 years with Maisons Marques & Domaines, where he rose to national accounts director, will step into the shoes of outgoing MD and Champagnes & Châteaux founder Christophe Galez.

Part of the Arvitis group, which was founded by Alain Thiénot and counts the likes of prestige Champagne, Bordeaux and California estates in its portfolio, Champagnes & Châteaux is well known for representing Champagnes Thienot and Canard-Duchene, plus Bordeaux property Dourthe, and Argentina’s Clos de los Siete.

In addition to managing the company, Taverner is also to be tasked with overseeing the integration of the company’s brands into the national retail business.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Champagnes & Châteaux and look forward to developing the distribution of such an excellent portfolio of wines across all channels in the UK,” said Tavener.

“Their London on-trade customer base is of the highest quality and Christophe has built a highly successful specialist wine business over the years. The opportunity to work with an excellent team and take the business forward building on his legacy, with the support of some truly dynamic owners and top producers is hugely exciting.”

Welcoming the incoming Tavener, Galez added: “The last 36 years have been an extraordinary journey. With the unwavering support of the Thienot family, the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our amazing customers, we’ve built a solid portfolio of independent wineries and established one of the prominent specialist merchants in the UK.”







