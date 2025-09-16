Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Buyer’s Spotlight: Portugal’s Atlantic wines

By Jason Millar
Published:  16 September, 2025

Wine expert & consultant Jason Millar finds the complete package of sea, volcanic soils and a great story from Madeira and the Azores.

Volcanic wines have been some of the most talked-about of the past two decades. From Santorini to the Canaries, they have shown how lava and sea can create wines with something interesting to say. At a recent tasting, António Maçanita represented Portugal’s contribution to the category with wines from the Azores and Madeira that capture both the drama of volcanic viticulture and the complexity of site.

Maçanita grew up in Lisbon and has balanced projects on Portugal’s mainland with ventures on its islands. His Madeira label, Companhia de Vinhos Profetas e Villões, sources fruit from volcanic Madeira and from the smaller island of Porto Santo, a volcano marked by limestone topsoil carried in on the wind. The company name plays on local vernacular – Madeira’s inhabitants are known as ‘villains’ and Porto Santo’s as ‘prophets’. Maçanita works mainly with Verdelho, Sercial, Caracol (he makes the only 100% example) and Tinta Negra, working with low intervention to show the varietal expression of these island cultivars, normally obscured by maderisation or blending.

The Azores Wine Company, his joint project with Filipe Rocha and Paulo Machado, is based around Pico, a cool and remote volcanic island on the same latitude as Lisbon. Pico’s vineyards are extraordinary: stone terraces built into lava beds, with vines planted directly into cracks in the flows. “There is no soil, just mother rock,” says Maçanita. Some sites lie so close to the Atlantic that they have lost 30m to the encroaching waves. Here, Arinto dos Acores, Terrantez do Pico and other varieties have just about survived from their heyday in the 19th century when production was as much as nine million litres a year from an area the size of the Isle of Wight. The company has reinvigorated local viticulture. The team grow and harvest alongside local people, including the island’s postman who has quit to focus full time on vineyards, and the head of the local fire brigade.

These original, engaging wines demonstrate how heritage, localism and extreme terroir can be turned into both a commercial and cultural opportunity. For sommeliers and independents, these projects deliver the original flavours, genuine narratives and strong regional identities that help wines stand out on lists and shelves.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Research revealing the social value of p...

Italy: Strong harvest anticipated though...

IWC Champion Sparkling Wine goes to England

France reigns in Liv-ex classification 2025

Fells partners with Maison Louis Latour

Alliance wine expands Iberian portfolio

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95