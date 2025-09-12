Friday read: Top drop in Totterdown

By Oliver Catchpole

As the name Carouse suggests, Faye Buckle’s soon to open Bristol indie merchant aims to keep wine social and fun. Oliver Catchpole taps in.

What led you to choose the name Carouse?

I loved the idea of a name being quite fun. A lot of wine merchants, their names can be a bit dry. I actually was originally looking at Revel Wines, and then I came across the word carouse. It just sums up the place.

You mentioned looking for locations. How did you settle on Totterdown?

I wanted to be a neighbourhood spot. I wanted to be a part of a community and build a real local base for people, and for me to have lots of return customers that become friends and things like that. Totterdown has been on my radar because there are more and more little independents popping up there. I've actually had lots of people, locals, just popping their head in to say hello. [They’re] excited that something's moving to the area, where people can actually come and eat and drink and be social.

Has this been a dream for a while?

Definitely. I've always wanted to have something of my own that I can create and share. One of my dreams was my own little plot for vines with a little cellar door and a kitchen – somewhere where people could come and drink the wine and I share it with them, and we have a real experience. [My dream] just kind of transformed a bit. I've worked in and out of hospitality since I was 15, so it's nice to finally have an opportunity to have my own take on it and share that with people.

How has your previous experience – as a sommelier, a cellar hand, an assistant winemaker and at Avery’s – impacted your approach to the business?

I wouldn't say many people have had as varied an experience. I’ve made sure that, with each job, I’ve gone into a new sector so I can really learn about what actually builds the wine industry. It's just allowed me to really think what I want to do, and what I really enjoy. That has then allowed me to feel much more confident in investing a lot of money.

What about your more recent PR experience at Westbury Communications?

In any business, all of it is about networking, and it's about building those relationships. And the PR side of things has allowed me to reach people that I never thought I would have a contact with. It’s definitely given me a bit more insight as to the process behind being able to market.

What challenges have you faced?

It’s only me. It’s not like I have a business partner. The main challenges have been just the process of actually getting the premise, the solicitors and the legal side of things. That work was the hardest. The other challenge was making sure I've got wines that are accessible to people that don't have too much money.

Is the current economic situation a concern?

When people are being careful with their money, it's thinking about, ‘how do I make things an experience for them?’. My wine list is ever evolving, so it's just thinking about how to find other ways to lure people in and not make it too repetitive. The hybrid element has definitely grown since I realised that, actually, people want to socialize and have somewhere to get out of the house.

Is there anything unique about your portfolio?

The portfolio is diverse. It can be refreshing to go somewhere where there is a little bit of everything. The wines by the glass give me an opportunity to put on something different – great varieties, but not from their typical regions, for example. We can guide the customer, so that they understand what they’re drinking. The majority of my portfolio is from producers that have a very conscious mind on the environment and their communities, and the same with the importers that I'm working with, for example Graft, Passione Vino, Modal Wines and Liberty.

Where do you see your business in 10 years?

For me to be able to move out of the city and maybe find a little town, down on the south coast, somewhere where they're seeking a community wine shop, a bar, I would love that. Being able to have a couple of them would be amazing. I would love to bring in a bit more of the food element, so maybe one with a kitchen, but who knows?

Finally, what’s your ideal drinks scenario?

For me, drinking and eating is all about being in an environment which is really social, really fun. I guess [Carouse is] exactly what I feel I've got missing. Maybe it's a selfish thing… I finally have somewhere all my friends can just come and drink with me.







