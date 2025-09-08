Musical move for Lay & Wheeler

By Andrew Catchpole

Lay & Wheeler has announced a new three-year tie-in with the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) from 1 September.

The merchant is to supply a selection of wines from its extensive portfolio to the Beecham Bar at LPO’s home in the Royal Festival Hall at London’s South Bank Centre.

Announcing the winning of the account, which will run until 31 August 2028, Lay & Wheeler spoke of a “shared commitment to quality and excellence”, with the collaboration bringing wine and music together at a high level.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, an institution that, like Lay & Wheeler, has a proud history and reputation for excellence,” said Richard Hayhoe, marketing director at Lay & Wheeler.

“Music and wine share an ability to enrich people’s lives, and we’re excited to offer concertgoers a wine experience that matches the artistry they enjoy in the concert hall.”

David Burke, chief executive at London Philharmonic Orchestra, added: “Lay & Wheeler’s heritage and reputation for quality make them the perfect partner for the LPO. We are delighted to welcome them to the Beecham Bar, where their carefully selected wines will help us provide our guests with an experience that is as memorable offstage as it is on.”

Lay & Wheeler, which specialises in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Rhône, Loire, South Africa and Italy, among other regions, is one of the UK’s oldest wine merchants, founded in 1854. The company was acquired by Coterie Holdings from former owners Naked Wines in 2019 for £11.3 million, spearheading a growing portfolio of wine and spirit-related businesses now under Coterie’s umbrella.



Pictured: London Philharmonic Orchestra by Jason Bell



