67 Pall Mall Global Wine Communicator Awards winners announced

By Oliver Catchpole

The winners of the second annual 67 Pall Mall Global Wine Communicator Awards have been announced.

There were twenty-three finalists in areas covering video, audio and writing. Winning entries ranged from a 90-second reel to a 4,000-word report.

The prize for each winner was the award itself, along with £2,000.

The awards were presented on 5 September at 67 Pall Mall to six communicators:

• Felicity Carter, founder of the Drinks Insider platform, won the 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Audio.

• Desiree Harrison-Brown, @winonoire on Instagram, won the 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Short-Form Video.

• Vincent and Lisa Anter, creators of the V is for Vino YouTube channel, won the Jera Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Long-Form Video.

• Marianna Hunt, a UK based freelance writer, won the 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Short-Form Writing.

• Julia Harding, British Master of Wine who has written about wine on JancisRobinson.com for over 20 years, won the Gusbourne Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Long-Form Writing.

• Jamie Goode, founder of WineAnorak, one of the world’s original wine blogs, won the Berkmann Award for Best All-Round Wine Communicator.

67 Pall Mall is a private members wine club founded in London in December 2015, with multiple locations worldwide. Richard Hemming MW, who founded the Awards, is also its head of wine Asia.

He commented: “This year’s competition once again shows the strength of wine communication around the world… It took several rounds of robust debate for our judges to decide who should ultimately prevail.”

The judging panel consisted of six communicators in their field: Elaine Chukan Brown, chair of judges and a writer and speaker; Agnese Gintere, a YouTuber and MW student; Andrew Jefford, a poet and wine writer; Anna Lee Iijima, a writer and reviewer; Sonal Holland, India’s only MW; and Tyson Stelzer, a critic, an author and a champagne expert.

The judges narrowed down 577 entries from 193 communicators to reach their final conclusions.

Agnese Gintere, founder of the No Sediment YouTube channel, said: “It was an honour to judge alongside some of the top wine personalities. It also felt truly unique, not only because all the judges came from different geographical areas and backgrounds, but also because a meaningful exchange of views led to thoughtful results."













