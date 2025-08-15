Hospitality sector launches Graduate Apprenticeship Programme

By Jaq Bayles

As students around the UK learnt the results of their A Level, T Level and Level 3 Vocational Technical Qualifications (VTQs), a new Hospitality Graduate Apprenticeship Programme was announced by UK Hospitality and HIT Training.

The initiative is a five-year, work-based programme aimed at creating “a pipeline of future hospitality leaders” for the beleaguered sector as an alternative to the traditional graduate route.

“We are unashamedly seeking bright, focused, ambitious 18-year-olds to join our diverse and vibrant workforce,” said UK Hospitality chair Kate Nicholls. “Via this programme, they will be able to quickly progress and find their place in leadership roles, unlocking significant earnings, responsibility and opportunities across the globe.

“With the launch of this new scheme, we are changing the culture of the hospitality industry.”

The programme includes Level 3, Level 5 and Level 7 apprenticeships – tailored to different career entry points and fully fundable via the apprenticeship levy or 95% government co-investment.

Those interested or for more information contact: jeremy.scorer@hittraining.co.uk







