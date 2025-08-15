Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality sector launches Graduate Apprenticeship Programme

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  15 August, 2025

As students around the UK learnt the results of their A Level, T Level and Level 3 Vocational Technical Qualifications (VTQs), a new Hospitality Graduate Apprenticeship Programme was announced by UK Hospitality and HIT Training.

The initiative is a five-year, work-based programme aimed at creating “a pipeline of future hospitality leaders” for the beleaguered sector as an alternative to the traditional graduate route.

“We are unashamedly seeking bright, focused, ambitious 18-year-olds to join our diverse and vibrant workforce,” said UK Hospitality chair Kate Nicholls. “Via this programme, they will be able to quickly progress and find their place in leadership roles, unlocking significant earnings, responsibility and opportunities across the globe.

“With the launch of this new scheme, we are changing the culture of the hospitality industry.”

The programme includes Level 3, Level 5 and Level 7 apprenticeships – tailored to different career entry points and fully fundable via the apprenticeship levy or 95% government co-investment.

Those interested or for more information contact: jeremy.scorer@hittraining.co.uk



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Jeroboams acquires Hayward Bros. Wines

How Brexit preparation delivered wine bo...

Bence Karpatfalvi: ‘Looking Back, Forgin...

Dermot Sugrue: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ah...

Black Chalk predicts production could do...

Treasury Wine Estates profits up 17%

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Society of Vintners: Commercial Director

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95