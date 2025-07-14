Tech: The start-up aiming to gamify brand training

Many of us spend a decent chunk of the day playing games or fiddling with apps on our phone, but what if you were rewarded for doing so and gained valuable training experience, not to mention kudos from the boss, at the same time?
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.