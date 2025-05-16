Familia Torres’ innovative green tech could spur change

Familia Torres has recently begun work on a groundbreaking pilot project to concentrate carbon dioxide from wine fermentation in its purest form for reuse at its Pacs del Penedès winery.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.