Torre de Oña unveils new 'vino de autor'

By James Lawrence

Leading Rioja winery Torre de Oña has released the inaugural vintage (2021) of its new flagship cuvée: El Camino.

Owned by La Rioja Alta, the bodega spearheaded the 'Viñedos Artesanales' project four years ago, designed to preserve and restore historic vineyards in the Rioja Alavesa sub-zone, many of which were at risk of being grubbed up, “in order to craft exclusive wines that capture the essence of traditional viticulture”.

According to Torre de Oña: “El Camino 2021 originates from a small 1.54-hectare vineyard with vines over 80 years old, located in privileged sites in Elvillar de Álava. This launch marks a milestone not only for Torre de Oña but also for the region’s viticulture, as the Viñedos Artesanales project is dedicated to reviving small bush-trained vineyards, seamlessly integrated into the landscape and cultivated using sustainable practices.”

The new single-vineyard Rioja, aged in 500-litre French oak barrels, has already won the respect of Spanish critics, being awarded 100 points by Guía Proensa and Vivir el Vino, as well as the prestigious VID Award for Best Packaging.

Moreover, each of the 3,680 numbered bottles incorporates an actual piece of vine shoot from its vineyard of origin, “making each one a unique artifact encapsulating the history and soul of the estate”.

In June 2017, the Consejo Regulador of Rioja unveiled a new Viñedos Singulares (single vineyard) designation in response to growing criticism from trailblazers like Telmo Rodriguez.

Many of the region's top producers have since taken the decision to promote a specific terroir under the auspices of this burgeoning classification – a unique expression of Rioja's identity.







