Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Berry Bros. & Rudd releases Christmas trading results

By James Lawrence
Published:  12 January, 2022

Berry Bros. & Rudd (BBR) has unveiled its fourth quarter financial data for 2021, showing a notable surge in online sales and a burgeoning consumer demand for sparkling wine brands.

According to the wine and spirits merchant, online sales (covering the period 1 November to 31 December) were up 13% year-on-year and 107% on 2019, while average online order value increased by 19%.

Meanwhile, sales for leading online fine wine exchange BBX rose by 25 per cent versus 2020.

Sparkling wine dominated the big hitters, with BBR's 'Own Selection' Champagne Mailly Grand Cru seeing sales increase by 62% YOY.

“Despite the recent Covid variant affecting West End footfall, customers continued to visit the London shop at 63 Pall Mall, with in-person orders up 69% year-on-year,” said a representative from the firm.

Emma Fox, CEO for BBR, commented: “We have worked very hard to fix the basics for customers, including improving our online operation. We are pleased to see the results coming through in such strong online sales for this period and are delighted to have maintained the overall growth momentum across the business from the last two years.”

She added: “We hope to continue this growth as we begin the Burgundy 2020 En Primeur campaign this week. We anticipate continued demand for the new releases and high interest for our fine wine offer.”

Fox also reported that overall sales increased by 2% when compared to last year across the business, and 33% versus 2019.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95