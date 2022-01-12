Berry Bros. & Rudd releases Christmas trading results

By James Lawrence

Berry Bros. & Rudd (BBR) has unveiled its fourth quarter financial data for 2021, showing a notable surge in online sales and a burgeoning consumer demand for sparkling wine brands.

According to the wine and spirits merchant, online sales (covering the period 1 November to 31 December) were up 13% year-on-year and 107% on 2019, while average online order value increased by 19%.

Meanwhile, sales for leading online fine wine exchange BBX rose by 25 per cent versus 2020.

Sparkling wine dominated the big hitters, with BBR's 'Own Selection' Champagne Mailly Grand Cru seeing sales increase by 62% YOY.

“Despite the recent Covid variant affecting West End footfall, customers continued to visit the London shop at 63 Pall Mall, with in-person orders up 69% year-on-year,” said a representative from the firm.

Emma Fox, CEO for BBR, commented: “We have worked very hard to fix the basics for customers, including improving our online operation. We are pleased to see the results coming through in such strong online sales for this period and are delighted to have maintained the overall growth momentum across the business from the last two years.”

She added: “We hope to continue this growth as we begin the Burgundy 2020 En Primeur campaign this week. We anticipate continued demand for the new releases and high interest for our fine wine offer.”

Fox also reported that overall sales increased by 2% when compared to last year across the business, and 33% versus 2019.







