Antica Formula: the Premium Vermouth turning classic cocktails into a refined ritual

In the vibrant world of mixology, vermouth is reclaiming its status as the essential ingredient for aperitivi and cocktails. Leading this revival is Antica Formula by F.lli Branca Distillerie, a distinguished Italian vermouth that elevates the ordinary into the extraordinary. Its unique blend of rich flavors and sophisticated profile has made it the ultimate choice for those seeking a premium cocktail experience.

Antica Formula: a legacy rooted in Italian heritage

The origins of Antica Formula are as fascinating as its flavor. Developed in 1786 by Antonio Benedetto Carpano in Turin, this vermouth has stood the test of time. Initially crafted as a blend of wine infused with aromatic herbs and spices, it quickly caught the attention of King Vittorio Amedeo III. What began as a local curiosity blossomed into a celebrated aperitivo, forever changing the way we enjoy pre-dinner ritual.

Today, Antica Formula is crafted with the same artisanal dedication and timeless recipe that first enchanted palates centuries ago. Each bottle embodies a meticulous process, respecting tradition while also adapting to modern tastes. Its complex bouquet creates a rich, smooth drinking experience that appeals to both new and seasoned vermouth enthusiasts. This commitment to quality makes Antica Formula a unique expression of Italian craftsmanship.

The Italian Aperitivo Reimagined

The Italian aperitivo is more than just a tradition—it is a way of life, celebrating connection and relaxation. Antica Formula enhances this ritual, transforming each sip into a sophisticated experience. Whether enjoyed neat over ice with a twist of orange or mixed into classic cocktails, Antica Formula redefines what it means to unwind. As part of the aperitivo tradition, it brings friends and family together to savor life’s finer moments.

Antica Formula Negroni: A Classic with a Twist

Among the many cocktails that have stood the test of time, the Negroni holds a special place in the world of mixology. With Antica Formula, this iconic drink gains a layer of depth and sophistication, making it a standout choice for those looking to elevate their cocktail game.

Antica Formula Negroni recipe

3 cl Carpano Antica Formula

3 cl Carpano Botanic Bitter

3 cl Gin

Orange peel for garnish

Ice

A Bartender’s Best Friend

Antica Formula is more than just a drink; it’s a canvas for creativity. Its rich profile allows bartenders to explore new flavor combinations and transform classic cocktails into elevated experiences. In a landscape where originality is paramount, Antica Formula stands as a bartender’s secret weapon, infusing drinks with character and sophistication.

Bartenders around the world are embracing Antica Formula as a versatile ingredient that enhances a variety of cocktails. Whether it’s the classic Negroni, an elegant Manhattan, or even a contemporary twist on a spritz, this vermouth brings a unique depth that elevates each drink to new heights.

Tradition Meets Modern Mixology

Since 1845, F.lli Branca Distillerie has been committed to preserving the integrity of traditional recipes while embracing modern trends. Antica Formula is part of a revered portfolio that includes iconic names like Carpano and Punt e Mes. This dedication to quality appeals to both novices and seasoned vermouth enthusiasts, offering a taste of Italy’s rich heritage in every pour.

The evolution of mixology has sparked a renewed interest in vermouth, and Antica Formula is leading the charge. As more drinkers seek premium ingredients to elevate their cocktails, Antica Formula delivers the sophistication and authenticity that discerning palates crave. Its ability to adapt to various cocktail styles while maintaining its signature depth and character has made it a staple in bars worldwide.

Celebrating Italian Craftsmanship

With its exceptional taste and unparalleled quality, Antica Formula continues to be a beloved fixture in the vermouth renaissance, inviting bartenders and enthusiasts alike to experience the art of Italian aperitivo culture. Each glass is more than just a drink—it’s a journey into the heart of Italian heritage, an experience crafted with elegance and authenticity.

Elevate the Experience

With Antica Formula, each glass is a celebration of history, innovation, and elegance. Whether sipped in a classic cocktail or savored on the rocks, this premium vermouth brings a new level of refinement to the aperitivo ritual. It’s an invitation to pause, connect, and enjoy life’s finer moments, one sip at a time.

In a world where every detail matters, Antica Formula stands as a beacon of quality and sophistication. This is not just about drinking—it’s about embracing the rich heritage of Italian vermouth and the craftsmanship behind each bottle.