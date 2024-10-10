UKHospitality welcomes flexibility focus in employment rights bill

By James Bayley

UKHospitality has welcomed the government’s focus on employment flexibility in the Employment Rights Bill but cautioned that the proposed changes could lead to additional costs and require further consultation to avoid unintended consequences.

The organisation praised the protection of zero-hours contracts for workers and businesses while supporting efforts to address any exploitative practices. This is particularly important given the prevalence of such contracts in the hospitality industry. The Bill’s provisions include the right to request predictable terms and conditions of work and a statutory probation period for employees from day one. These changes aim to balance employee rights and business needs.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, noted that “the government should take its time to get the details right, through close consultation with businesses.” She added that “rushing to introduce measures too quickly would be the wrong thing to do and would increase the chances of inflicting damage to sectors like hospitality, an employer of 3.5m people and a provider of some of the most flexible roles in the economy.”

The Bill also makes several amendments to the existing Employment Rights Act 1996, including allowing employees to make two flexible working requests within 12 months, reducing the employer’s response deadline from three months to two, and removing the requirement for employees to detail the impact of their request on the business​.

Nicholls highlighted the importance of protecting workers’ right to opt into zero-hours contracts, rather than imposing a blanket ban, noting that “90% of people on zero-hours contracts actively seek the flexibility to accommodate their lives as working parents, carers, students and many more who lead busy lives.”

The Employment Rights Bill also aligns with wider government commitments, following consultations in 2021 on improving flexible working rights. It has received support across party lines and is designed to make flexible working a day-one right for employees.

“Ultimately, working with business groups and unions to strike a balance for the good of businesses and workers alike will be critical to the success of this Bill,” Nicholls concluded.







