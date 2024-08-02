Babich Wines to boost Sauvignon Blanc production with new Marlborough vineyard

By James Bayley

Babich Wines, a family-owned winery in New Zealand, is expanding its Sauvignon Blanc production by partnering with Craigmore Sustainables to develop a new vineyard in Marlborough.

The property, Cat Creek, spans 418ha, with almost 200ha set aside for Sauvignon Blanc vines. Craigmore will invest over NZD$40m in the development over the next two years, while Babich Wines will manage and develop the vineyard.

Once fully operational, the vineyard is expected to yield an additional 3,000 tonnes of grapes, valued at over NZD$20m for export.

David Babich, CEO of Babich Wines, notes that such developments are rare in Marlborough due to the scarcity of high-quality, viable vineyard land.

“Securing more growing capacity for Sauvignon Blanc is strategically critical for Babich Wines as Marlborough approaches its capacity limits,” said Babich.

“This partnership with Craigmore provides a timely increase in production capacity and stability of supply and allows us to retain a high level of control over the entire production process. This is critical in helping us to increase supply to meet growing global demand while maintaining the high quality our customers expect,” he added.

The venture marks Craigmore Sustainables’ first viticulture project in Marlborough. Con Williams, Craigmore’s general manager of horticulture, sees the move as a diversification for the business and a foundational step for potential future expansion. He highlighted Marlborough’s global reputation for viticulture and the strong long-term prospects of the Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc industry.

Additionally, Babich Wines is upgrading its Marlborough winery facilities with new intake infrastructure, technology and tank capacity to support the increased production. This investment aims to enhance processing capabilities, ensuring the winery can manage the additional grape supply while maintaining quality standards.







