Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Unite launches campaign for fair pay and tips in hospitality sector

By James Bayley
Published:  01 August, 2024

Unite the union, representing thousands of hospitality workers, has launched a nationwide campaign to ensure that workers in the lowest-paid sector receive fair pay and tips.

The campaign comes ahead of new tips legislation effective from 1 October and will focus on educating workers about their rights and providing the support and tools needed to enforce them collectively.

The campaign will also expose employers who ignore or distort the new legislation or suppress wages to boost profits.

The Employment (Fair Allocation of Tips) Act will affect over four million workers who receive tips or service charges. It will require employers to hand over 100% of all tips (card, cash and service charge) in a fair and transparent manner by the end of the next month. Under the new act, workers can take their employer to tribunal for failure to ensure fair tips within 12 months of the breach. A judge can order the re-allocation of tips plus up to £5,000 compensation for each affected worker.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite is passionate in its support for hospitality workers and it will leave no stone unturned in supporting our members who are facing exploitation by employers.

“If employers think they can continue to get away with failing to give workers their tips or docking their pay they need to think again. Unite will use every avenue to ensure our members secure pay and tip justice.”

Unite’s campaign is also calling for fair pay, ensuring workers do not need to rely on tips to make ends meet. It also advocates for transparency, allowing workers to see how tips are collected and distributed, fairness in tip distribution according to job roles and wages, and democracy, with fairness determined by workers via democratically elected TRONC committees.

Bryan Simpson, Unite's lead organiser for the hospitality sector, added: “While legislation to regulate tips is very much needed, it doesn't mean fair tips are guaranteed.

“Workers must collectively demand them through their union which is why we have launched the fair pay, fair tips campaign - to give hospitality workers the knowledge and tools to organise their workplace to win the pay and tips they deserve.”

In 2018, Unite Hospitality members at TGI Fridays took historic strike action to win a fairer tips policy. In 2022, workers at Cameron House reclaimed £138,000 in unpaid tips and service charges when it was discovered that their employer had not been transparent or fair with distribution.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Adrian Bridge calls for market reforms i...

67 Pall Mall announces new head of wine...

Ridgeview named official sparkling wine...

Vintage Wine Estates files for bankruptc...

Waitrose secures listing with Akashi-Tai...

Australian wine exports reach $2.2 billion

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

...

Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95