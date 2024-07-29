67 Pall Mall announces new head of wine for Europe

By Jo Gilbert

Private members’ club 67 Pall Mall has announced the appointment of Kathrine Larsen-Robert MS to the role of head of wine for Europe as it continues to expand its popular model at home and abroad.

Working out of London, Larsen-Robert will oversee all aspects of wine at the European clubs, with duties including managing the existing buying and sommelier teams across sourcing, service and member events.

Her remit is also to further evolve 67’s position as the ‘hub of the wine world’.



Read more: Penfolds appoints Goedhuis Waddesdon as principal UK distributor

The 67 Pall Mall concept has grown quickly since the first club was opened by former banker Grant Ashton in London in 2015, with locations springing up in Singapore and Verbier in the Swiss Alps. More are set to follow, with outposts scheduled to open in Bordeaux, Beaune and Melbourne within the next two years. Projects are also in development in Asia, with membership offering global access to all locations.

Larsen-Robert joins after almost ten years at Enotria, latterly in the role of head of fine wine. At 67, she is tasked with championing emerging wine styles and regions. She will also be aiming to cement the club’s reputation as the home of fine wine. The London club currently boasts a list spanning 5,000 references and 800 wines by the glass.

She said: “67 has already established an enviable reputation as a hub of fine wine, notably in London. Now is a hugely pivotal time for the club as it embarks on an expansion into Europe. I’ve always been passionate about mentoring and training the next generation on their journeys, so I can’t wait to work with the existing sommeliers and wine buying teams at the clubs to grow the brand’s footprint and influence.”

Prior to Enotria, Larsen-Robert was previously a fixture of the London sommelier circuit, with roles such as head sommelier at Le Pont de la Tour, Orrery and Zuma. She completed her MS in 2013 and won the UK Sommelier of the Year competition in 2014 before joining Enotria the following year.

Part of Larsen-Robert’s new role will involve the development of new talent and evolving the existing sommelier team and other staff across the wider business. She will also continue her involvement with the UK Sommelier Association, having both won and run its Sommelier of the Year competition as well as training and mentoring at the DSU sommelier school in her native Denmark. She also runs her own consulting company with husband Clement Robert MS, which launched last year, offering wine services to a variety of clients.

Adrian Garforth MW, group chief strategy officer of 67 Pall Mall, added: “I am delighted to welcome Kathrine to the 67 team. This is a crucial time for 67 Pall Mall with the reinvigoration of the London club at the heart of our activities, alongside the exciting club expansion programme in the pipeline. Kathrine brings a wealth of experience that will help support our teams and ensure we realise our potential across Europe.”

An in-depth interview with Ashton on the future of 67 Pall Mall is available in the August edition of Harpers, available online and in print from this Thursday (1 August).









