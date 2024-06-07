Two London restaurants named in 50 Best list

By James Bayley

London eateries Kol and Ikoyi have been included in this year’s 50 Best Restaurants list – the global fine dining equivalent of the Oscars in the eyes of many. It is the second consecutive year that both restaurants have been featured on the list, making up two UK venues in total, and one fewer than last year.

The 22nd edition of the annual ranking featured restaurants from 26 territories, five continents and eight new and re-entries. The results were revealed at a ceremony held at Wynn Las Vegas on 5 June, with Spain emerging as the biggest winner on the night including the number one spot.

A total of six restaurants from Spain made the final list – three of them in the top five. In first place was Barcelona’s Disfrutar, rising one spot from last year, the restaurant, known for its emphasis on Mediterranean seafood, is run by chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casanas.

Securing the second spot was Asador Etxebarri, located in Atxondo near the Spanish port city of Bilbao. Under the expertise of chef Victor Arguinzoniz, the restaurant is celebrated for its barbecue and quality ingredients.

Paris, however, remains a culinary powerhouse. The French capital’s Table by Bruno Verjus clinched third place, while another Spanish entry, Diverxo from Madrid, landed in fourth.

Lima’s Maido took fifth place, one of three restaurants from the Peruvian capital to make the list, further cementing Lima’s status as South America's top dining destination. In North America, Mexico emerged victorious with three restaurants featured on the list, led by Mexico City’s Quintonil, which secured the seventh spot.

London’s Kol, which was placed 17th on this year’s list also has a strong Mexican influence, led by chef Santiago Lastra. Launched in 2020 with a vision to craft authentic Mexican cuisine using predominantly UK ingredients, this endeavour led to innovative substitutions – such as utilising sea buckthorn in place of lime – infusing a uniquely British twist into his dishes. On the constantly evolving tasting menu, Lastra’s signature langoustine taco has remained a staple since the restaurant's inception. The taco is served pre-assembled and ready to enjoy, accompanied by the crustacean head on the side, intended to be squeezed over the dish for an extra layer of umami richness.

Meanwhile, in the 42nd spot was fellow London eatery Ikoyi (pictured). Founded by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, the menu incorporates diverse ingredients from Africa, Asia, and the UK in an unobtrusive and informal setting.

The list is curated by the votes of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, composed of 1,080 international restaurant industry experts, including food writers and chefs, from 27 regions worldwide.

Restaurants can only claim the top prize once before they enter the exclusive “Best of the Best” programme.

This exclusive group features establishments such as Geranium and Noma in Copenhagen, Eleven Madison Park in New York and Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire.

The world’s 50 best restaurants 2024

1. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

2. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

3. Table by Bruno Verjus (Paris, France)

4. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

5. Maido (Lima, Peru)

6. Atomix (New York City)

7. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

8. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

9. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)

10. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

11. Septime (Paris, France)

12. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

13. Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE)

14. Quique Dacosta (Denia, Spain)

15. Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

16. Kjolle (Lima, Peru)

17. Kol (London, England)

18. Plénitude (Paris, France)

19. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Spain)

20. Wing (Hong Kong) – Highest New Entry Award

21. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

22. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

23. Suhring (Bangkok, Thailand)

24. Odette (Singapore)

25. El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia)

26. The Chairman (Hong Kong) - Highest Climber Award

27. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

28. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

29. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

30. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

31. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

32. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

33. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

34. Rosetta (Mexico City, Mexico)

35. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

36. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

37. Oteque (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

38. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

39. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

40. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

41. Mayta (Lima, Peru)

42. Ikoyi (London, England)

43. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

44. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)

45. Arpege (Paris, France)

46. SingleThread (Healdsburg, California)

47. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

48. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

49. La Colombe (Cape Town, South Africa)

50. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

















