Trade bodies unite for diversity and inclusion programme

By James Bayley

The Drinks Trust, the WSET and the WSTA, are co-ordinating a drinks industry-wide Equity Diversity & Inclusion programme with the stated aim, ‘to create an inclusive and equitable UK drinks industry where everyone feels welcome, safe and supported’.

The initiative is a response to a survey commissioned by Queena Wong (pictured) and conducted by PROOF Insights, which found that one in three women who have worked in the wine trade have experienced harassment.

The survey was also referenced in a recent Times article titled, ‘Is the wine industry about to have its own MeToo moment?’.

As a first step, the proposed EDI Programme Board, made up of the CEO and board members from each of the co-ordinating organisations, will be holding a consultative open meeting on 16 April at Vintners’ Hall from 1pm to 4pm. This follows two previous meetings, where it was agreed that the EDI Programme Board would be established to help lead the change.

Ross Carter, CEO, of The Drinks Trust said: “The meeting will be consultative in format, and we’ll have a chance to update on how we see the programme unfolding. Our first priority will be safeguarding and how we can help the industry to keep employees safe at work.’

Michelle Brampton, CEO of WSET, added: “We want as many people to attend as possible from all sectors of the drinks industry. This meeting will very much be a two-way exchange and we are looking forward to hearing feedback and ideas from the attendees.”

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA continued: “Ideally we’d like to create an advisory committee to help support the EDI Programme Board and we’ll be asking people at the meeting who have relevant experience to put themselves forward for consideration or to suggest a colleague.”

Queena Wong is the founder of Curious Vines, an online community connecting women in wine. In December 2023, Wong launched a support programme focusing on women or non-binary MW, MS, WSET Diploma and CMS applicants, working in the wine industry.







