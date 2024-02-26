Australian brand buys first ‘Frugal Bottle’ machine

By James Bayley

British sustainable packaging company Frugalpac will expand to the Southern Hemisphere following an agreement with Australian drinks brand Mother of Pearl Vodka.

Made from 94% recycled paperboard and weighing up to five times less than a 75cl glass bottle, Frugalpac launched its lightweight ‘bottle’ in 2020.

According to the Ipswich-based company, the ‘Frugal Bottle’ leaves a carbon footprint 84% lower than a new glass bottle and a third less than a recycled glass bottle.

In October, Broadland Drinks became the UK’s largest filler of Frugal bottles in a milestone partnership with Journey’s End. More than 35 different drinks producers have launched 128 different SKUs of wines, spirits and olive oils in the Frugal bottle globally since 2020.

One such producer is the Australian brand Mother of Pearl Vodka, which has announced plans to purchase its own Frugalpac paper bottle machine, the first of its kind in the country.

The company, which already sells its grape-based vodka in the Frugal bottle, has signed a letter of intent with Frugalpac to buy its bottle assembly machine.

Once installed, the machine will be able to produce up to 2.5m paper bottles a year and be available for other Australian drinks producers seeking to cut carbon emissions.

“Australia and Southeast Asia are huge markets for wines and spirits and over the last year we’ve been inundated with requests for paper bottles,” said Malcolm Waugh, CEO of Frugalpac.

“Mother of Pearl’s commitment to buy their own Frugal Bottle machine will put them in a great place to meet this demand,” he added.

Mother of Pearl co-founder Nic Hancock continued: “We loved the Frugal bottle so much we decided to buy the machine so we can make them in Australia.

“But we don’t just want to keep this low-carbon packaging to ourselves. Sustainability is hugely important to us and we believe every wine and spirit brand in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia should be given the chance to decarbonise their bottles like us.”







