Broadland Drinks launches ‘one-stop shop for cutting carbon’

By James Bayley

Broadland Drinks, a Harpers Sustainability Charter Signatory, has today (16 November) launched its ‘one-stop shop to cut carbon’ – offering lightweight glass bottles, cans, bag in box (BiB), pouches, kegs and paper bottles to help retailers reduce carbon output.

The UK-based wine and drinks brand owner, producer and filler, which was one of the first companies in the UK to install a BiB filling line 45 years ago, is also offering advice to retailers and wholesalers on lower carbon initiatives and packaging formats.

The announcement was made at the International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show held in London on 15 November.

The news follows last month’s partnership with Journey’s End and British sustainable packaging company Frugalpac to become the UK’s largest filler of the Frugal Bottle, which is made from 94% recycled paperboard, weighing just 83g with a food-grade liner and is five times lighter than a glass bottle.

It will mean Broadland can offer mass volume Frugal Bottle filling to allow UK retailers and on-trade to stock even more paper bottles to help decarbonise the drinks industry supply chain.

According to Broadland, the annual carbon footprint for UK wine consumption is approximately 1.5 million tonnes of CO2e, with each bottle estimated to produce 1kg of CO2e due to production, transport and packaging.

To combat this head-on, Broadland fills BiB, lightweight 350g glass bottles and aluminium cans, as well as Frugalpac.

Every litre of imported wine switched from glass bottle to BiB reportedly reduces CO2e by 0.6Kg. If all 1 billion litres of wine consumed in the UK switched to BiB, CO2e would go down by 600m tonnes annually.

Broadland Drinks CEO Mark Lansley (pictured), a chemical engineer, said in his speech to the International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show: “It’s clear the biggest factor in a bottle of wine’s carbon footprint is the bottle itself.

“A recent poll of nearly 2,500 wine merchants and producers by ProWein found 64% of UK traders plan to list Bag in Box and aluminium cans and 29% paper bottles in their stores in the next two years.

“This means there is a huge demand and a great opportunity for bulk wine producers to meet with lighter and lower carbon packaging formats.

“Reducing the Bulk Wine and Spirits supply chain’s carbon footprint is in our DNA and underpins every part of our service to our customers and our business. We felt the drinks industry needed greater support to help them transition to low carbon.”

He added: “By becoming a one-stop shop to cut carbon, Broadland Drinks intends to offer the widest choice of lower carbon alternatives for retailers and brand owners to offer wine and drinks to consumers.

“We’re also offering advice to retailers and wholesalers on how they can switch to lower carbon wines and drinks, and lower carbon packaging formats.”







