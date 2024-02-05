Naked Wines announces new CEO

By James Bayley

Naked Wines has named current UK boss Rodrigo Maza as its new CEO, following the abrupt departure of Nick Devlin in November.

The news comes as the online wine retailer reported a 10% decline in year-on-year sales amid plans to cut jobs across “all levels of the organisation”, to raise an extra £7m per year.

Maza (pictured), who has served as the UK MD for Naked Wines since September, will work with chair Rowan Gormley as CEO designate for a few months before assuming the role permanently.

Read more: Gusbourne reports double digit growth for 2023



The 40-year-old Mexican previously worked with Belgium-based beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev for over 10 years, before joining Naked Wines last year.

On Maza’s contribution to the company, Gormley said: “In his short time with us he has proven his ability to energise his team to get Naked back on the growth path.”

Devlin stepped down from the top role in November but continued to serve as the retailer’s US president. The US is the largest market for Naked according to its annual report and last month launched a sitewide half-price sale, further fuelling speculation that the business was struggling financially.

Maza added: “I’m honoured and excited to accept the role of CEO designate at Naked Wines. The value that Naked delivers to its customers and winemakers is clear and provides a solid foundation to build on. I look forward to working with the team across Naked and getting this amazing company to achieve its full potential.”

Naked Wines founder Gormley, who became executive chair after Devin's resignation will return to his role as non-executive chair upon Maza's appointment.

The company has also appointed Emma Kamel, formerly COO of the UK business, to succeed Maza as general manager of the UK business. Kamel has over six years of experience with Naked, rising through the organisation including as commercial and supply chain director.











