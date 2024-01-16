Subscriber login Close [x]
New Generation Wines adds Barossa’s Elderton

By James Bayley
Published:  16 January, 2024

New Generation Wines (New Gen), an importer and wholesaler specialising in independent and family-owned wineries, has announced it will exclusively distribute Elderton wines in the UK, its first wine from Australia.

Situated in the heart of the Barossa Valley, Elderton’s estate includes old vine vineyards at Greenock, Craneford and Mengler Hill in Eden Valley as well as its Nuriootpa vineyard, where the family business operates.

The second generation of the Ashmead family, brothers Cameron (bottom left) and Allister (bottom right), run the winery day-to-day. Cameron Ashmead will be in the UK at the end of the month to launch Elderton’s portfolio at the Wine Australia Annual Trade Tasting on 30 January.

Elderton's co-managing director Cameron said: “Historically, the UK has been a strong export market for Elderton, and we’re so pleased to be working with New Gen. We really connect with their philosophy of working with producers whose goal is to showcase the true expression of their region, as we do with the Barossa.

“As the only Australian winery in their portfolio, we see this as a great opportunity to get Elderton back in the glasses of those who love our wines and to be introduced to new wine lovers in the UK.”

The addition of Elderton is just the latest in a swathe of pioneering producers to join New Gen including Reyneke of South Africa, Pegasus Bay in New Zealand and US-based Inglenook.

James McKenna, MD of New Generation, said: “We’ve taken our time in searching for the right partner in Australia and we’ve now found the perfect one in Elderton. Their premium positioning aligns with our strategy of delivering a portfolio of brands with breadth and depth - much in the same way as New Generation has cultivated its offering from South Africa and New Zealand. We’re looking forward to working with Cameron, Allister and the Elderton team.”

 

