Les Jamelles launches colour-coded range

By James Bayley

Leading Languedoc varietal brand Les Jamelles has launched its Tasteful Encounters campaign and introduced a colourful new look.

Les Jamelles, Delaunay Vins & Domaine’s flagship brand and one of the largest ranges of varietal wines from the South of France, has introduced a new international marketing campaign, Tasteful Encounters. The new look and a colour-coded philosophy is intended to facilitate consumer choice.

Founded in 1995 after Laurent and Catherine Delaunay, owners of Delaunay Vins & Domaines, moved to the Languedoc from their native Burgundy, Les Jamelles paved the way for consumer-focussed varietal wines from the South of France.

“Our main aim when we created Les Jamelles has not changed since 1995, in fact, it has been reinforced with this new look and philosophy for the brand,” said Catherine Delaunay.

“The vision has always been completely focussed on consumers to deliver the style of wines that they want to drink which brings to life the diverse terroirs, grape varieties and conviviality of the Languedoc region. We think our colourful new philosophy and fresh new packing for Les Jamelles will make this even easier for them to discover,” she added.

Today around 6m bottles of Les Jamelles are sold a year in more than 50 countries worldwide, made from sustainable grapes partly sourced from one of the Delaunay’s three Languedoc vineyards.

The new consumer-focussed packaging is split into four colour-coded aromatic profiles: Fruity and Spicy (red), and Round and Crisp (white).

Catherine Delaunay added: “For almost 30 years revealing the true nature of grape varieties through their terroir has been the basis of both my passion and my ambition and I am very excited to see this new evolution of the brand which will be accompanied by the addition of new wines to the range in the coming months to continue the next chapter in the story of Les Jamelles.”

In the UK, the new-look bottles will start to appear in-store in Spring 2024. Les Jamelles has also recently expanded into other countries including Costa Rica and Brazil.







