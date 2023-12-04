Subscriber login Close [x]
Elliot Awin embarks on 5000km solo Atlantic row

By James Bayley
Published:  04 December, 2023

Elliot Awin, the third-generation wine importer and director of Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS), will embark on the ‘World’s Toughest Row’ this month.

Formerly known as the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, Awin will row solo from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain (28oN 18oW) to Nelson’s Dockyard, English Harbour, Antigua & Barbuda (17oN 61oW).

Thirty nine boats have entered the 5000km race which is due to start on 12 December, although race organisers might bring the start date forward to 10 December, due to unusually bad weather. If contestants don’t get ahead of the weather they risk getting blown down the coast of Africa.

Awin, who has suffered from abnormal heart rhythm since 2014, will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation.

“On 12 December, I’ll set off to row solo and unsupported 5000km from San Sebastián, La Gomera to English Harbour, Antigua across the Atlantic in a race known as The World’s Toughest Row. The crossing could take anywhere between 30 and 60 days, rowing 12 to 18 hours a day, potentially losing 20kg of body weight,” said Awin.

“Since 2014 I have been in and out of hospital battling various arrhythmia, and in February 2020 I was fitted with a pacemaker. The race provides a brilliant opportunity to raise awareness and funds for a cause, so naturally, I chose a topic close to my heart and will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation. Having prepared for this for over three years with such a supportive and understanding team around me at ABS has been incredible – I couldn’t have done it without them.”

At the time of writing Anwin has raised £135,000 of his £250,000 target. A link to his JustGiving page can be found here.



