SMWS launches whisky subscription service

By James Bayley

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), the membership organisation that bottles and sells single cask and single malt whisky, has launched a monthly whisky subscription service – Drop & Dram.

Following in the footsteps of popular beer and wine subscription boxes, Drop & Dram is aimed at whisky enthusiasts in the UK looking to discover new flavours and develop their passion for whisky.

The news comes as the Society celebrates its 40th anniversary year. Started by a group of friends in Edinburgh in 1983, the SMWS is now the world’s biggest whisky club, with around 30 branches across the world and close to 40,000 members worldwide.

For £45 a month, UK-based Drop & Dram subscribers will receive a pack containing three 50ml bottles of the Society’s cask strength single malt whisky, alongside detailed tasting notes for each bottle.

Additionally, links to videos about each bottle by the Society’s ambassadors will provide further insights into the background and flavours of the featured whiskies.

Subscribers will also gain monthly membership to the SMWS, allowing them to purchase full-sized 70cl bottles of their favourite whiskies, as well as attend Society venues and participate in its exclusive events and tastings.

The packs will focus on a different theme each month with a limited number of packs available.

Julie Roberts, brand innovation manager for SMWS, said: “We're thrilled to introduce Drop & Dram to whisky enthusiasts across the UK. This subscription service is a gateway to the world of SMWS, offering an unparalleled whisky adventure for those who are as passionate about exploring whisky flavours as we are.

“With each carefully curated Drop & Dram pack, subscribers will embark on a journey of discovery, uncovering the remarkable stories and flavours that our unique single cask single malt whiskies have to offer. Beyond the whisky, they will also become members of the Society and join a like-minded community that shares their passion for whisky discovery and exploration.”







