Louis Roederer companies brought together under ‘Roederer Collection’

By James Bayley

The historic Champagne House, which was founded in 1776, has brought together all its companies under the label ‘Roederer Collection’, to help unify its abundant Maisons under one distinctive banner.

The collection combines companies from both sides of the Atlantic, including Champagne Deutz, the Bordeaux wine estates Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande (Grand cru classé of Pauillac) and Château de Pez (Saint-Estèphe) with Californian based Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars, Domaine Anderson in the Anderson Valley and several more.

To aid the distribution of its fine wines the Roederer Collection will have its own distribution channel with subsidiaries located in several key markets.

The group’s family-owned properties, such as the Hotel Christiania in Val d’Isère, which was acquired in 2018, are one of several high-end hospitality venues intended to showcase the collection.

Frédéric Rouzaud, 7th generation in the Roederer lineage and CEO of Roederer Collection said: “A veritable collection is much more than just a sum of its parts. It is a composition within which each element plays its own score whilst contributing to the overall harmony of the whole. As such, the Roederer Collection expresses both the unity that gives it coherence and the diversity that gives it richness.

“This subtle balance, which resonates powerfully with the fine art of blending that lies behind the greatest champagnes, is reflected in this decision to unify all of these ‘Maisons’, some of which have been by our side for many years, under the Roederer Collection banner. This decision also demonstrates the desire to cement this collective adventure for the long term, to have strong ambitions for it and to continue to nurture it with a real vision.”

Roederer Collection in full:

Champagne Louis Roederer

Cristal

Champagne Deutz

Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande

Château de Pez

Domaines Ott

Château Romassan

Clos Mireille

Château de Selle

Delas Frères

Ramos Pinto

Roederer Estate

Scharffenberger Cellars

Domaine Anderson

Merry Edwards Winery

Diamond Creek







