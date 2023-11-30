Interview: Carine Bailleul, Champagne Castelnau

By David Kermode

In partnership with Champagne Castelnau.

Champagne Castelnau specialises in the art of long ageing. What does ‘long ageing’ mean in this context?

Long ageing is such a key part of what makes Champagne Castelnau special. We age everything for a minimum of five years on lees in the cellar – much longer than the minimum of 15 months for non-vintage and even the three years mandated for vintage cuvées. And while in practice many houses surpass the basic requirements, the length of time our bottles spend patiently maturing in the cellar exceeds the average. This process also ensures we have a healthy reserve of our wines.

Why does Castelnau believe that long-ageing is so important to the quality of a Champagne?

For a number of reasons. The quality of our wines begins developing in the vineyard, as well as during winemaking, which we believe shapes the structure of the wine. Meanwhile, the soul of our wines is developed through prolonged lees ageing. This long and slow maturation process is crucial in developing a greater elegance and depth of expression. In the calm of the cellars, the wines develop their unique character, together with an inimitable aromatic signature and an exceptionally fine effervescence.

Is long ageing equally important in both vintage and non-vintage Champagnes?

It's really important across our whole range. Our vintage Champagnes capture a moment in time, preserved in our cellars to develop their final character until the moment of release and long ageing helps us ensure we share our wines at their optimal state after lying in wait. Our non-vintage cuvées certainly benefit from our decision to age on lees for a prolonged period of time too. Each bottle is consistent in quality and a true representation of our signature style.














