IWC & WSET fund successful upliftment project in South Africa

By James Bayley

Stellenbosch-based Pinotage Youth Development Academy (PYDA) has announced its best-ever results in the WSET Level 2 Award in Wines exams, recently undertaken by 50 of its wine programme students.

The PYDA’s year-long programme helps young people from under-resourced areas gain employment and meaningful economic opportunities within the wine industry.

The WSET Level 2 Award in Wines has been an integral part of the PYDA’s curriculum for nearly 10 years and is jointly funded by the International Wine Challenge (IWC) and the WSET.

Taught by local, highly-qualified wine educators, this year’s class of 50 students has achieved the best results ever with 47 out of 50 (94%) of them passing the exam, seven with Distinction (a mark of 85%+) and 23 with Merit (a mark of 70%+).

Reflecting on the results PYDA programme lead, Emmalene Ravell, said: “I am truly excited about the opportunity our students have to pursue the WSET Level 2 course, as it distinguishes them right from the start of their careers when applying in the wine industry.

“Witnessing their dedication and commitment to seizing this opportunity fills me with immense pride. The outstanding results achieved this year have set a new benchmark, reflecting both the exceptional abilities of our students and the quality of our programme. I am confident that these achievements will propel them towards great success in their future endeavours.”

Cathy Marston, owner of the International Wine Education Centre which facilitated the WSET training, added: “It’s clear that there is no lack of intelligence, determination and drive amongst this group of young people. All they needed was a chance to show what they could do and we’re incredibly grateful to the IWC and the WSET for giving them this life-changing opportunity.”









Keywords: