New guidance published for alcohol sales via rapid home deliveries

By James Bayley

The Retail of Alcohol Standards Group (RASG) has published a new set of guidance to prevent underage drinkers from purchasing alcohol via home delivery services.

The publication focuses on the delivery aspect of these services rather than the ‘sale’ element, the priority being that while minors may be able to place orders for age-restricted products, they cannot get these items handed over on delivery.

A change in shopping habits has led to an increase in grocery deliveries, sometimes in as little as 15 minutes, which has led to questions around age restriction rules in England and Wales.

RASG, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association and other industry partners have tackled these concerns by collaborating with members of the UK government’s Expert Panel for Age Restrictions to produce a ‘Best Practice’ guide.

The Best Practice guidance explains what ‘Rapid Delivery’ means and provides recommendations that businesses should address when providing rapid deliveries of age-restricted products. Recommendations are made in relation to a business’s ‘Policies and Procedures’, ‘Training’, ‘Identification - Physical and Digital’, ‘Refusals’ logging and management of refusals’ and ‘Auditing’.

Hardish Purewal chair, of RASG, said: “The Retail of Alcohol Standards Group has always been at the forefront for developing industry guidance, to stay ahead of our ever-changing world to which legislation cannot always keep up. Ensuring that children do not get hold of alcohol to consume is at the heart of what we do. Balancing the need for convenience in our busy lives and the welcoming of Rapid Deliveries to help us should not be at the expense of the ease at which children can get hold of alcohol.

“It is always good to see that many businesses already have strong policies and processes in place to ensure that deliveries are not made to children. This guidance is to help and support you to consider any changes you may need to make to your organisation to help prevent minors from obtaining alcohol, and other age-restricted products.”

You can access the guide here.







