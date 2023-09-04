All change at London merchant Stonewines

By Andrew Catchpole

Stonewines founder Riaz Syed has sold his brick-and-mortar premise to focus on growing his private sales and tasting sides of the business.

Syed, who has been a regular panellist and judge at Harpers events, including our Design Awards, said that these sides of his business have “grown, particularly post-Covid”, as buying and socialising habits shifted.

Syed sold the north London business in response to an offer from husband and wife team Kam and Rekha Singara, owners of Rekam Ltd, which operates a cigar and spirits-focused merchant in Harrow.

The premise will continue to serve as a hybrid wine shop but with those additional specialities expanded upon after a refurb in September.

Meanwhile, Syed retains the Stonewines name, including the website and social media platforms, and will continue to broadcast via his partnership with the White Basement podcast, with an episode planned from the forthcoming SITT London tasting in September.

“Requests from regulars to deliver perhaps a mixed case, or host a private wine tasting, have been enough to warrant making the change,” said Syed.

“It does also mean I can dedicate more time to the serious matter of wine… and get out more to tastings, something I’ve not had time to do in years.”







