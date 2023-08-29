Five minutes with Stephanie Jordan-Balmforth, Avallen

By Jo Gilbert

Jo Gilbert catches up with Stephanie Jordan-Balmforth on Avallen, the ‘planet-friendly’ calvados.

There are lots of delicious spirits out there at the moment. But Avallen is different. Not only is it delicious to the core, it’s an industry first – a spirit that’s ‘sustainable by design’, made from nothing but apples, water and time. Each bottle actually sequesters more CO2 from the atmosphere than it creates, meaning it’s climate-positive from blossom to bottle. From each droplet, to our groundbreaking paper bottle, our B Corp certification and dedication to save the bees, we’ve embedded sustainability into every decision.

Global sales of calvados grew by 4.7% in 2022, which – for the size of the category – is quite staggering. In certain markets, this growth is exponential, with the likes of the US seeing a 70% uptake in sales last year. We want to ride this wave. We’re not only appealing to brandy drinkers, but any spirit lover who wants to enjoy a tipple without giving the planet a hangover.

Avallen is a drink you can sink your teeth into and can be enjoyed neat over ice (like you would a whisky or premium rum). It makes a crisp and juicy spritz (au revoir Aperol Spritz), and you can use it in place of most base cocktail spirits, even in an Espresso Martini or Old Fashioned. It’s flexible, fruity, and gives drinkers and bars alike a more planet-friendly option to serve up. Try it… the planet will thank you.







