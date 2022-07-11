Cashing in on premium brand equity

With the cost of living ever increasing, UK consumers might be reconsidering the way they purchase spirits, but premium brands are likely in the best position to weather the storm. Now is the time to make the most of that brand equity, and perhaps take some lessons from challenging economic times of the recent past.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.