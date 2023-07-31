Oxford Wine Group announces new bar opening

By James Bayley

Having celebrated its crowning as the number one merchant in Harpers' 50 Best Indies list 2023, The Oxford Wine Group has announced it will open a brand-new city centre venue later this year.

The Oxford Wine Cellar is set to open this autumn and is the latest addition to the family-owned Oxford Wine Group portfolio which includes the Oxford Wine Company, the Oxford Wine Café, Sandy’s Piano Bar and Little Sandy’s in Witney. The family-owned, independent wine merchant has four retail shops around Oxford and a successful wholesale arm.

Set to launch this autumn, the bar will open on the corner of the High Street and King Edward Street, just a stone’s throw away from the group’s other city venue, Sandy’s Piano Bar.

Visitors to the bar will be able to choose from more than 200 different wines as well as a wide array of spirits and beers. Spread across two floors, the venue will offer visitors a unique experience within a converted old damp cellars. It will be open all day for coffee, light food and drinks.

Renovation work is underway to convert the former retail destination into a relaxed space that will welcome locals, students, wine aficionados, visitors to the city and groups of families and friends. The ground floor will accommodate a large bar and seating area while the basement will be transformed into the wine cellar where guests can enjoy a more intimate experience.

George Sandbach, a director of the Oxford Wine Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our latest venture in Oxford, the Oxford Wine Cellar. This is another significant investment in Oxford by our group and demonstrates our commitment to the city and to delivering exceptional venues and experiences.

“We have wanted to bring our tried and tested concept of the Oxford Wine Café to the city centre for a long time, so when this unique venue became available it was the perfect opportunity for us to do so. The venue will be managed by two existing managers from Oxford Wine Café, meaning our guests will be treated to exceptional levels of service and expertise. Renovation work is well underway and the venue is taking shape."









