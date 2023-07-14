Georgian Wine Festival debuts in Devon estate

By James Bayley

A Georgian Wine Festival is coming to Dartington Estate this October, curated by MWs Sarah Abbott and Justin Howard-Sneyd.

It is the latest in a string of events supporting the Georgian wine industry in the UK, following a campaign and trade tasting back in May.

The sprawling Dartington Estate in Devon will offer an insight into Georgian wine culture for curious consumers and trade professionals alike between 13-15 October.

The event, which was organised by the Georgian National Wine Agency, will be supported by many of Georgia’s finest wine estates and leading Georgian restaurants and cultural organisations within the UK.

From traditional qvevri wine tastings to masterclasses led by Georgian winemakers, guests will have the opportunity to explore a variety of indigenous grape varietals and learn about age-old winemaking traditions that have been passed down through generations.

In addition, the festival will feature a range of cultural activities that showcase the essence of Georgian heritage. Visitors can experience the “Supra”, a communal feast of traditional Georgian cuisine while enjoying live performances of Georgian music and dance.

The sustained investment from the Georgian National Wine Agency has seen an increase in exports and improved availability and awareness of Georgian wine in the UK market.

As a result, Georgian wines are now distributed by major agencies including Berkmann, Boutinot, Hallgarten Novum and Liberty, and by specialist premium importers such as Clark Foyster, Astrum Wine Cellars and Lea & Sandeman.

The depth of Georgian wine in the UK is further supported by a number of specialist Georgian importers including Gardabani Wines, Taste of Georgia, GinVino, GvinoUK and GeoNaturals.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event click here.







