Sherry puts the spotlight on fino

By Jo Gilbert

Dry sherries are being thrust into the spotlight this year, with the launch of a new campaign focusing on Jerez’s steeliest iterations.

The new digital campaign is a joint project by two promotional agencies: ICEX Foods & Wines from Spain and the Consejo Regulador DO Jerez. It is the first digital campaign of its kind for the category, the agencies said in a joint statement, and will consist of two distinct waves, sporting a ‘fresh and contemporary feel’.

The first wave will be titled Fino for Foodies and run until 30 July, focusing on Fino’s versatility as a food wine via summer dishes. The second wave in autumn will be timed to strengthen the impact of International Sherry Week from 6 to 12 November.

Fino for Foodies will target consumers, while also supporting the trade via a dedicated microsite, at www.sherry.wine/sherry-uk. The site allows businesses to communicate with their customers, highlighting Sherry as a food-pairing wine, including links to the specific wines on their own websites.

Restaurants, bars, wine bars, independent retailers and supermarkets in the UK are all encouraged to participate in the campaign, engaging with customers and listing their business on the microsite, to help inform and motivate consumers, while also enabling them to order the Sherries online.

Chelsea & Co., an award-winning Spain-based international agency that specialises in digital transformation for wines and spirits, has been appointed for this campaign and will work alongside UK-based agency, Brisc.







