Hills Prospect joins Harpers Sustainability Charter

By James Bayley

Leading distributor Hills Prospect is the latest signatory to Harpers Sustainability Charter, joining a range of UK drinks businesses striving together for positive action in the face of climate change.

As part of its pledge, Hills Prospect has identified three pillars: environmental, social and governance, to help the business fulfil its sustainability objectives.

From an environmental standpoint, Hills Prospect already generates 224,500kwh of electricity per annum with a total CO2e saving of 43.45 tonnes per annum, contributing significantly to the powering of its offices and fleet of electric forklift trucks.

Employee welfare is also high on the company’s agenda, a recent workforce survey indicated 92% of employees would recommend Hills Prospect as an employer to others.

The business also holds itself accountable to external review, ensuring company policies are updated where relevant to ensure wider industry compliance.

Hills Prospect now joins a community of like-minded businesses with the Harpers Sustainability Charter, which was first unveiled in February 2022, to drive positive change in the fields of carbon footprint, energy efficiency, social responsibility and recycling.

For more information on the Charter and to sign up click here.










