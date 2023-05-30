Rioja Wine UK launches Rioja Residency at The Ned

By James Bayley

On 21 June, Rioja Wine UK will host its first-ever ‘Rioja Residency’ in London – an immersive, educational journey around the region of Rioja.

Members of the UK trade and press are invited to London’s luxury 5-star hotel The Ned to enjoy the rich culture and heritage of Rioja and its wines.

Guests will be able to explore Rioja’s 100km wide designation and its three zones – Oriental, Alavesa and Alta – via a walkaround tasting featuring over 20 winemakers.

The event will present an unrivalled opportunity to explore the diverse terroir of Riojo on British soil, with old and rare wines worth hundreds of pounds on the billing.

Offering a human touch will be wine experts and masters of wine such as Sarah Jane Evans MW, Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, and top sommelier Gonzalez Rodriguez Diaz, who will be hosting a series of educational seminars, and showcasing some of the region’s most exceptional wines.

Rioja DOCa’s global marketing and communications director Iñigo Tapiador said: “The Rioja Residency will bring Spain’s finest region to life in a significant showing of its finest, most premium wines, under one roof. The day will be a true exploration and celebration of the diversity of the region and we can think of no better venue than The Ned to host this magical enclave. The launch of the Rioja Residency marks the start of an exciting summer for Rioja as the region prepares to host the prestigious World's Best Vineyards Awards in July. It’s time to give Rioja the centre stage it deserves.”

The Rioja Residency will take place on Wednesday, 21 June on the sixth floor of The Ned. Members of the trade can register their interest in attending here.

The line-up includes:

11am: The Ten Heroes of Rioja with Sarah Jane Evans MW

Join Sarah Jane Evans in a panel discussion featuring five winemakers from all over Rioja, to uncover the region’s diversity and the 10 styles of Rioja wines essential to any wine list.

2pm: Secrets of the Cellar with Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

Taste through wines from Pedro Ballesteros Torres’ top three Rioja producers in ‘Secrets of the Cellar’. Expect to see three big-name producers from across the region and taste their best vintages to date.

2pm: Match made in Rioja – Gonzalo Rodriguez Diaz

Gonzalo Rodriguez Diaz is re-writing the rules of Rioja wine pairings in a food and wine tutorial which will take guests outside of their pairing comfort zone. Expect an eclectic lineup of Rioja wines and innovative and high-end food pairings prepared by The Ned’s resident chef.







