Green light for Vranken-Pommery's Pinglestone winery

By Barnaby Eales

Winchester City Council has granted Vranken-Pommery Monopole (VPM) planning permission for the construction of a winery at its Pinglestone estate in Alresford, Hampshire, where about 200,000 bottles of English sparkling wine will be made each year.

In a statement, Winchester City Council said approval for the construction of the winery had been granted on the condition that VPM complies with 14 planning rules including the adoption of measures to enhance the wildlife potential and the ecological value of the site.

VPM is required to conduct ecological surveys in relation to nature conservation, habitats and badgers and must meet vehicle traffic and highway safety conditions.

VPM is the second biggest Champagne producer and it also owns 40 hectares of vineyards in and around Alresford in Hampshire.

It released its first English sparkling wine, Louis Pommery England, in 2018, however its wines are currently made at the winery facilities of Hampshire producer Hattingley Valley.

VPM’s CEO, Julien Lonneux said he expected the winery to be ready for the 2025 vintage. He added that the figure of 200,000 bottles would depend on annual yields and the amount of wine allocated each year for reserve wines.

“The winery will be used to make only our own sparkling wines. There will be no sub-contracting,” Lonneux told Harpers.

Winchester City Council granted planning permission for the winery on 28 April. “The planning permission is great news, we are very pleased,” said Lonneux.









