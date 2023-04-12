Indies focus: Manchester's bright northern lights

Jo Gilbert struck out for Manchester to discover what makes the city tick post-Covid.
Leave it to Marc Hough, owner of Manchester hybrid Cork of the North, to give a comprehensive summary of the city in which he lives and works in the space of 30 seconds.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.