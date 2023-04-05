Mangrove Global expands into Middle Eastern spirits

By James Lawrence

One of the UK's leading distributors has welcomed Israel's first whisky brand into its growing family of premium spirits.

Founded in 2013 by Gal Kalkshtein, M&H (Milk & Honey) was established under the guidance of the late Dr Jim Swan.

According to Kalkshtein, “Our master distiller Tomer Goren selects exceptional casks with outstanding flavour profiles, whilst exploring various maturation locations such as the Dead Sea, to showcase the magic of wood and terroir.”

One of the brand's top bottlings, The Elements Sherry Cask, was recently awarded the title of 'World’s Best Single Malt Whisky' in the World Whiskies Awards 2023, organised by the Whisky Magazine.

“Having the best whisky in the world right now to join our portfolio is something we are incredibly proud to shout about, and this partnership is just another step on our mission to bring together the best and most exciting premium spirits portfolio in the market,” said Chris Pollard, head of sales at Mangrove Global.

Gal Kalkshtein, founder of M&H distillery, added: "I always dreamed of creating the best whisky in the world, and now we have received international recognition. When we just started, people thought we were trying to do the impossible. Today, we put Israel on the map, and for us this is only the beginning. Thanks to our amazing team, we discovered that everything is possible.”

The Mangrove Global portfolio will include the M&H Classic single malt whisky and The Elements Series, a trilogy of cask-matured single malts.

In addition, Mangrove will be distributing the limited edition M&H Apex Series. This include the Apex Dead Sea: the first ever single malt whisky aged in the famous salt lake that borders Jordan to the east and Israel to the west.







