WSET launches programme for ‘management-level’ wine professionals

By James Bayley

WSET (the Wine & Spirit Education Trust) has announced the launch of its new Impact in Wine leadership programme.

Evolving from WSET’s longstanding Business and Commercial Knowledge (BACK) course, the Impact in Wine programme will focus on the importance of effective leadership and innovative thinking.

The course, which will take place between 11-13 July 2023 at the Odney Club in Berkshire, is aimed at management-level professionals from all sectors of the wine industry.

Offering a fast track for ambitious wine professionals and entrepreneurs, participants will gain access to market insights, taste innovative wines and network in a relaxed and inclusive environment.

Rachel Webster, WSET’s EMEA business development director, said: “We’re looking to provide an opportunity to develop the wine industry’s future leaders – creating a forum for them to come together, connect and be inspired. There are so many brilliant people in our industry. Collectively we have the ability to meet the significant challenges currently facing the wine category and build a stronger, more sustainable industry. Our aim is for participants to leave the programme feeling inspired and empowered to make a positive impact on the world of wine.”

The £1,850 participant fee covers three nights of full board accommodation, full programme delivery, speakers, wine tastings, optional networking and wellbeing activities, and access to a data pack and e-learning portal.

To find more information about the course programme or to sign up visit Impact in Wine 2023.







