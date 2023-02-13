New whisky app bids to simplify cask ownership

By James Bayley

Cask specialists, Whisky Partners, has announced the launch of a brand-new app targeted at the world of whisky cask ownership.

Designed to make cask ownership simple and accessible to all, the new app will enable collectors to manage their cask portfolios on the move, something Whisky Partners claims to be “the first of its kind”.

The app allows users to buy, sell, and manage current holdings whilst on the go, with users able to securely download ownership documents straight to their mobile devices.

Louise Robinson, CEO at Whisky Partners, said: “In the Information Age, convenience and readily-available data is of utmost importance. As such, our new app is a huge leap in the world of cask ownership, aiming to simplify the appreciation period for collectors by enabling them to track the progress of their portfolios anywhere, anytime.

“The new portal provides a solution to increasing demand for easy-to-use portfolio management formats, making cask ownership all the more attractive to young, tech-savvy individuals, who prefer to manage their finances, banking and alternative investments on the go.

“Ensuring all our investors’ funds are secure and protected is of huge importance to us. That’s why we’re proud to be working with internationally-recognised and trusted payment platform, Eco-spend, to offer secure checkouts, ensuring users can perform bank transfers within the app without any security concerns. In that vein, we have also partnered with American Express, providing further choice and ease for secure payments.

“At Whisky Partners, our aim is to disrupt the world of whisky through the opportunities we can offer. There’s much more to come from the Whisky Partners app and portal, and it’s incredibly exciting to see how we’re changing and modernising the cask whisky investment landscape with this exciting new technology.”

Whisky Partners is a specialist cask stockist based in the UK.







