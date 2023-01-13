Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Exclusive: Michael Karam’s 2023 Lebanon report

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  13 January, 2023

In a Harpers exclusive, Lebanese authority Michael Karam has released his 2023 Lebanon report, available to read for free on the Harpers website. 

With his unparalleled knowledge of his homeland, its wines and winemakers, Karam dissects the current landscape of the Lebanese wine industry and how it got there.

The country, a small mountainous nation of four million people, is once again in a state of turmoil, on the constant verge of economic and social collapse. 

Summarising the state affairs Karam said, "As multiple calamities – hyperinflation; infrastructure failure; shortages of essential commodities and a massive explosion that devastated a swathe of East Beirut and traumatised a nation (not to mention Covid) – buffeted the sector, hampering production and choking what logistics channels were left open, this drove wine producers to delve deep into the crisis-management handbook."

Without belittling the trials and tribulations faced by other winemaking countries, it is something of a miracle that wine is produced in Lebanon at all, making this report a must-read for all in the indsutry. 

By global standards, the wine production in Lebanon is ridiculously small – 11 million bottles from 60-odd producers. However, the nation’s modest stock is really beginning to outshine some of its wealthier competitors, heralded by a new generation of winemakers with a penchant for modern styles, often with ingenious grapes. 

Karam’s full, in-depth and up-to-the-minute Lebanon 2023 report on the industry, its producers and its wines, is now available to read for free, exclusively here.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2023 ranking: 20-12 revealed

Paper bottles break supermarket barrier...

50 Best Indies 2023: Tune in for the res...

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris announces maj...

Friday read: What will 2023 mean for the...

Spain's vintage 2022: Challenges across...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Wine Manager, DeFINE Food and Wine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95