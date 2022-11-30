Subscriber login Close [x]
Corney & Barrow gains exclusivity of Domaine Dugat-Py

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  30 November, 2022

Corney & Barrow (C&B) has announced its appointment as the exclusive UK agent for Domaine Dugat-Py – a family owned historic estate located in the heart of Gevrey-Chambertin.

The Dugat family have been growers in the Burgundy appellation since the early 17th century.

The domaine buildings are located in the historic centre of the area, at the foot of the Combe de Lavaux, where ageing takes place in the 11th and 12th century cellars.

The wines meanwhile are all organic, have been certified in 2003, and also use biodynamic practices.

Corney & Barrow will now distribute the domaine’s wines, including the 2021 vintage, which will be released en primeur in January 2023.

Now into the 12th and 13th generations of the winemaking family, the domaine is owned and run by Bernard Dugat and his son, Loїc Dugat, whose holdings include four of the great grands crus of the village: Chambertin, Mazis-Chambertin, Charmes-Chambertin and Mazoyères-Chambertin.

Several of the wines are labelled Très Vieilles Vignes, in recognition of the estate’s particularly old vines, some of which are well over a century old. The average vine age across the estate is over 70 years.

C&B’s head of fine wine buying, Guy Seddon, said, “We’re very excited – we thank Loїc for his trust in us and can’t wait to get started with the first release of his wonderful wines.”

At over 240 years old, Corney & Barrow is one of the oldest independent wine merchants in the UK. A holder of two Royal Warrants, it has offices in London, Edinburgh, Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai.



