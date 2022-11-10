Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Zealand's new release tasting returns after three years

By James Bayley
Published:  10 November, 2022

The New Zealand Winegrowers’ New Release Tasting returns next week for the first time in three years and will be held at 67 Pall Mall in London.

This will be the first comprehensive UK showing of the 2022 vintage wines, which has been eagerly anticipated following shortages caused by the small crop of vintage 2021.

A total of 99 wines will be showcased from 32 producers spanning seven of New Zealand’s wine-producing regions including Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson, North Canterbury and Central Otago.

The event will also highlight New Zealand's increasing breadth of styles, highlighted by the 19 different varieties and styles on show, from Albariño to Zweigelt.

Chris Stroud, Europe marketing manager for New Zealand Winegrowers said: “The New Release Tasting is always well received by the trade and so we are delighted to return to the popular self-pour format this year. It allows the trade to assess the vintage and compare styles and varieties alongside each other. This tasting offers an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking New Zealand wines to add to their portfolios and wine lists.”

There will not be printed copies, but the online catalogue is available to view here: https://new-releases-london-2022-nzwines.bottlebooks.site/products

Furthermore, all of the wines shown in New Zealand Winegrowers events are sustainably accredited under Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand. Wines with organic certification will also be highlighted.

The tasting comes at a time when the value of New Zealand is stronger than ever, with exports for 12 months to September at an all-time high of $2.03 billion, up 6% from the previous year.

The rise can be attributed to an increase in the value of wine per litre, NZW said, with volume for the 12 months to September decreasing 4% from a year ago.

With the reopening of New Zealand’s borders and easing of Covid-19 restrictions, many in the industry are eagerly awaiting the return of international wine tourists to New Zealand’s shores.

For more information and details of the event and times click here.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Berry Bros. & Rudd strengthens its hand...

Selling Chile

C&C leans into CBD

50 Best Indies gears up for 2023 list

Alternative formats group publishes open...

Hundred-day Sicily harvest promises “exc...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95