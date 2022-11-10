New Zealand's new release tasting returns after three years

By James Bayley

The New Zealand Winegrowers’ New Release Tasting returns next week for the first time in three years and will be held at 67 Pall Mall in London.

This will be the first comprehensive UK showing of the 2022 vintage wines, which has been eagerly anticipated following shortages caused by the small crop of vintage 2021.

A total of 99 wines will be showcased from 32 producers spanning seven of New Zealand’s wine-producing regions including Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson, North Canterbury and Central Otago.

The event will also highlight New Zealand's increasing breadth of styles, highlighted by the 19 different varieties and styles on show, from Albariño to Zweigelt.

Chris Stroud, Europe marketing manager for New Zealand Winegrowers said: “The New Release Tasting is always well received by the trade and so we are delighted to return to the popular self-pour format this year. It allows the trade to assess the vintage and compare styles and varieties alongside each other. This tasting offers an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking New Zealand wines to add to their portfolios and wine lists.”

There will not be printed copies, but the online catalogue is available to view here: https://new-releases-london-2022-nzwines.bottlebooks.site/products



Furthermore, all of the wines shown in New Zealand Winegrowers events are sustainably accredited under Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand. Wines with organic certification will also be highlighted.



The tasting comes at a time when the value of New Zealand is stronger than ever, with exports for 12 months to September at an all-time high of $2.03 billion, up 6% from the previous year.

The rise can be attributed to an increase in the value of wine per litre, NZW said, with volume for the 12 months to September decreasing 4% from a year ago.

With the reopening of New Zealand’s borders and easing of Covid-19 restrictions, many in the industry are eagerly awaiting the return of international wine tourists to New Zealand’s shores.



For more information and details of the event and times click here.









