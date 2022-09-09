Subscriber login Close [x]
Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth II

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  09 September, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died yesterday (September 8) at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, bringing her 70-year reign to a close.

Following the Queen’s passing, members of the drinks trade, both in the UK and abroad, have been paying their respects. 

In a statement, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) said: “Her Majesty was an extraordinary person who reigned for over seven decades of challenges and change. 

“With hard times to come, we hope the Queen’s remarkable legacy of stability and continuity will inspire us all to overcome the challenges we face and build a brighter future under King Charles III.

“As we enter a period of national mourning, the WSTA will be pausing its communications. The team remain available to support you and your businesses during this time. We will continue to be on hand to answer questions and queries.”

Wine of Great Britain said: “We join the nation in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. WineGB members and directors wish to convey our condolences to the Royal Family at this time of great sorrow.”

Elizabeth Gabay MW tweeted: “Surprised by my grief this evening. Not a royalist, but coming three weeks after the death of my father, it feels like the world I grew up in is crumbling fast and the new world is not one I am looking forward to.”

UHY Hacker Young Group said: “We are saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family.”

Laurent-Perrier tweeted: “Laurent-Perrier sends its sincere condolences to the Royal family, the people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Meanwhile, Adnams Southwold brewery paid the following tribute: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history and was loved and respected across the globe.

“We are immensely thankful for her lifetime of dedicated service and proud of her extraordinary legacy. She has been a symbol of all that is great about Britain. Our sincerest condolences are with all members of the Royal Family at this time. 

“Anyone wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to send a message to the Royal Family via the Book of Condolence.”

Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, said: “Deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen”, on behalf of his company. He went on to offer “sincere gratitude for Her Majesty’s 70 years of devoted service to country and Commonwealth”.

The Federation of Independent Retailers national president Jason Birks also paid tribute: “Independent retailers are saddened by the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. She served with unswerving duty, dedication and commitment. May she rest in peace. Our thoughts are with the King and his family.”



 

