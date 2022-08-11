Christopher Delalonde MS joins Tao Group Hospitality

By James Bayley

Tao Group Hospitality has announced the appointment of Christopher Delalonde MS as head of wines at Tao Group Hospitality UK.

Originally from Paris, Delalonde joins the group from The Dorchester and will now oversee the wine programme at the Michelin-starred Hakkasan (Mayfair and Hanway Place) and the dim-sum tea house Yauatcha (Soho and City).

After starting his career in 1992, working for Philippe Faure Brac, winner of 1992’s Best Sommelier of the World contest, Delalonde became head sommelier at Alain Passard’s 3 Michelin starred l’Arpege at the early age of 23.

Known for his straight-talking approach, the celebrated somm sat down with Harpers in 2020 and revealed his go-to-wine, among other things: “I would probably start with Pinot Noir, then move to Syrah and finish with Nebbiolo. I believe in a crescendo to protect your palate and build up.

“Customers come to me and say, ‘we’re having fish, and we want Amarone’. Amarone is a brilliant wine, but there’s nowhere to go after that. It’s a bit didactic, but that’s part of our job. We need to be able to sort of educate people – not in terms of schooling them, but steering them on the right path.”

After Paris, Delaonde moved to the UK and worked with Nigel Platts-Martin, and Phil Howard at the 2 Michelin starred The Square in Mayfair before being appointed head sommelier for the 2001 opening of Gordon Ramsay at Claridges.

Following a brief world tour, Delalonde returned to The Square in Mayfair for another five years until moving on and spending two years with Sarment, a private Sommelier company.

His career then saw him as executive sommelier and deputy general manager at the Boutique Hotel in Shoreditch owned by Sir Terence Conran and Peter Prescott before heading up to Scotland to join l’Hotel du Vin company to be the deputy general manager for their St. Andrew’s location.

Returning to London in 2015, Delalonde continued to gain experience in restaurants, including Medlar and The Bleeding Heart Group, before taking up the position of head of wines at The Dorchester Hotel in 2018.



The Tao Group operates more than 60 entertainment, dining and nightlife venues in over 20 markets across five continents and features a collection of widely recognised hospitality brands. However, they may have acquired their most valuable asset in Christopher Delalonde MS; watch this space.



