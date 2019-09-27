Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

School's out for sake?

By James Lawrence
Published:  27 September, 2019

On-trade luminary Christine Parkinson is “seriously considering” opening London's first sake school following her surprise departure from Hakkasan

Speaking to Harpers, Parkinson said that it was a longstanding ambition of hers to run a sake school in London, although no plans were finalised at this stage.

“I started learning about sake around a year before the opening of Sake No Hana, in preparation for creating the sake list. It was a fantastic experience,” said Parkinson.

“Ever since then I have loved sharing my sake knowledge, and I've often been asked to run more courses and tastings. It has been in the back of my mind for a long time.” Parkinson is also a WSET Certified Educator, and has run wine and sake courses for Hakkasan staff across three continents.

However, she left the Hakkasan Group in September after more than 18 years, in a move that shocked the industry. When questioned about her next move, Parkinson said that she might return to buying, although the sake school was her preferred option.

“I'm afraid the concept is staying under wraps at the moment - I can't divulge a trade secret,” said Parkinson.

“The obstacle is that I don't have experience of raising capital, so I would probably need someone on board who does. I think the potential is huge, though - and not just formal courses, “ she added.

Nevertheless, Parkinson admitted that she would have to undertake extensive market research, before investing capital in the project.

“The interest is definitely there, but of course I will back this up with proper market research before making the decision to go ahead. In the end, however exciting the idea, it will have to work as a business for the long term.”

Sake has become increasingly popular in London of late – wine writer Anthony Rose launched a book about Japan's signature alcoholic beverage in 2018.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95