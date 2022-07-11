Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

June online retail growth remains negative, but freefall eases slightly

By James Bayley
Published:  11 July, 2022

Capgemini has announced its June IMRG Capgemini Online Retail Index, which tracks the online sales performance of over 200 retailers.

The findings reveal online retail sales were down -2.3% Year-on-Year (YoY) in June. This represents the highest result the Index has seen in 2022 – and a significant climb against the 3- (-7%), 6- (-16.8%), and 12-month (-18.8%) averages. Month-on-Month (MoM), the market reported +1.5% sales growth against May, but this fell short of the 2–5% that is typical for this time of year.

As for beers, wines and spirits - sales were up 24.1% on last month but down 18.7% YOY.

Andy Mulcahy, Strategy and Insight Director, IMRG said: “While the decline for BWS looks bad in isolation, most categories experienced a decline in June, with BWS only the fifth-lowest performer. Meanwhile, the Average Basket Value is up significantly Year-on-Year (£108 in June 2022 vs £87 in June 2021), in line with many other categories, but it has been relatively flat across the months of 2022 so far. BWS decline may suggest shoppers are switching to cheaper brands, which has also been evident in grocery as the increasing costs of living continue to spiral.”

The total market is down -16.7% in H1, with categories such as gardening and homeware plummeting over -30%. Meanwhile, clothing continues to recover from the pandemic at +4% YTD and +11.3% YoY, perhaps buoyed by the uptick in in-person events and summer travel.

Elsewhere, after rising rapidly since January, the Average Basket Value (ABV) seems to have stabilised for the first time this year – dropping from last month’s peak of £150 back to £145. However, this is still very high historically, suggesting that consumers continue to prioritise quality over quantity with their purchases.

Mulcahy added: “It speaks volumes that a decline of -2.3% feels quite good in the context of 2022. The cost-of-living crisis is having a profound impact on customer behaviour in ways that set it apart from the pandemic.

“For example, while the pandemic drove massive growth online, it didn’t change things like average spend or conversion. If we compare a lockdown period (Q4 2020) with a non-lockdown period (Q4 2021), the differences in some metrics are negligible – the percentage of visitors who view a product page on retail sites fell -3.5%, while the percentage that add something to their basket and proceed to the checkout fell -4.5%. Comparing Q1 2021 with Q1 2022, as the cost-of-living increases started to bite, those falls are -12% and -22.7%, respectively. In some respects, incredibly, it is having a bigger impact.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Harpers' new Top 25 Sommeliers in the UK...

IWC Awards 2022: See the results

Paper bottle makes its way to Laithwaites

Nyetimber appoints Rolls-Royce's Richard...

Courvoisier announces new brand ambassad...

Bibendum and The Drinks Trust partner up...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95