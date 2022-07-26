Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Portman Group pushes back against claims made in alcohol hospital admissions report

By James Bayley
Published:  26 July, 2022

Two new studies from the University of Sheffield and the Institute of Alcohol Studies/HealthLumen have revealed the impact of pandemic-related changes in alcohol consumption on health outcomes.

However, the Portman Group, the alcohol social responsibility body and marketing regulator, has pushed back against some of the claims made in the reports.

Nicola Bates, strategy director of the Portman Group said: “Total alcohol consumption has gone down consistently over the past 10 years, and Britons now drink around 15% less alcohol than they did 10 years ago. During the lockdowns, the vast majority of people continued to drink moderately and this research shows some lighter drinkers cut their consumption.

READ MORE: WSTA welcomes Alcohol Duty Review delay

“There is, however, a small minority who were already drinking at high harm levels when the lockdowns began and evidence suggests some went on to drink more. The models presented in this research are stark but they presume no interventions are made. This small minority of drinkers are the ones who need the most support with targeted action and a focused policy response.”

The University of Sheffield’s NHS-commissioned report examined how alcohol-related hospitalisations and deaths are likely to increase over a longer period of 20 years. The study found that with their worst-case scenario there will be 972,382 additional hospital admissions and 25,192 additional deaths, at a cost of £5.2 billion.

The report also stated that moderate drinkers consumed less alcohol during the pandemic, whereas heavy drinkers consumed more.

Colin Angus, senior research fellow who led the University of Sheffield study, said: “Even in our best-case scenario, where drinking behaviour returns to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, we estimate an additional 42,677 alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and 1,830 deaths over 20 years.

“These figures highlight that the pandemic’s impact on our drinking behaviour is likely to cast a long shadow on our health and paint a worrying picture at a time when NHS services are already under huge pressure due to treatment backlogs.”

The study also highlighted that the impacts are not evenly distributed across the population, with heavier drinkers and those in the most deprived areas – who already suffer the highest rates of alcohol harm – expected to be disproportionately affected. 

With the government’s impending Health Disparities White Paper, IAS says it must include policies to reduce alcohol harm if it wants to stand any hope of tackling rising health inequality exacerbated by the pandemic.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

WSTA welcomes Alcohol Duty Review delay

Looking ahead: Sam Thackeray, Enotria & Coe

Co-op becomes first supermarket to sell...

Penfolds releases its first-ever Bordeau...

1,406 UK restaurants go under in just 12...

Champagne shipments on the up as harvest...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95